Werner O. Hoops
of Malone "Pipe" - Werner O. Hoops, age 91, of Malone "Pipe", passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac after suffering an apparent heart attack and stroke.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, Wisconsin 53061. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will preside. Military Rites will take place at the funeral home following the service.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Werner's family at the funeral home in New Holstein on Saturday, June 27th from 1:00 PM until 2:15 PM.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 19, 2020.