Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
(920) 324-5547
Wesley Harmsen
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Netherlands Reformed Church
W10890 Dead End Road
Waupun, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Netherlands Reformed Church
W10890 Dead End Road
Waupun, WI
Wesley Harmsen


1929 - 2019
Wesley Harmsen Obituary
Wesley Harmsen

Waupun - Wesley William Harmsen, age 90 of Waupun, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI.

Wes was born on February 12, 1929, in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Jacob and Jennie (Hull) Harmsen. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on February 6, 1951, and served in the 315th Engineer Post Construction Company until February 5, 1953. This was the largest draft call for the Korean War from Fond du Lac County.

On June 20, 1951, he married Hilma Jean Kastein in Brandon. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the Brandon area most of their married life. Following many years of farming, Wes was employed by Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac for six years, from which he retired. For a short time, he worked at the Home Depot. In 1999, he moved to Waupun and worked at Forest Mound Cemetery for three years. Wes was a member of American Legion Post 210 in Waupun and a longtime member of Netherland Reformed Church of Waupun.

Wes is survived by two sons, Gregory (Beverly) Harmsen of Tomball, TX and Stanley Harmsen of North Fond du Lac; two daughters, Kathleen (Dale) Jeche of Juneau and Karen (Gerald) Tjepkema of Waupun; brother, Ken Harmsen of Fox Lake; sister, Jane Spiering of Jupitor, FL; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Fritz and Lorna Harmsen; further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilma Jean Harmsen; two sons, Jeffrey and Timothy Harmsen; two brothers, Gerald and David Harmsen; brother-in-law, Gary Spiering.

Visitation for Wes will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. at Netherlands Reformed Church, W10890 Dead End Road, Waupun.

A funeral service for Wes will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Netherlands Reformed Church with Pastor Arnoud Vergunst officiating. Burial will follow at Brandon Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 25, 2019
