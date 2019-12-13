Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Wesley J. Pauliot


1943 - 2019
Wesley J. Pauliot Obituary
Wesley J. Pauliot

Oakfield - Wesley J. Pauliot, 76, of Oakfield, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born June 19, 1943 in Marinette, the son of Vernon and Blanche McVane Pauliot. Wesley worked for Mercury Marine for 38 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of IAMAW Teamsters Lodge 1947. He enjoyed cooking, playing Bingo, and watching wrestling with his grandkids.

He is survived by three children, Dawn (Rick) Schmidt of Fond du Lac, Mark Pauliot of Wabeno, and Dennis (Lisa) Pauliot of Oakfield, sixteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, June Pauliot of Crivitz; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob Pauliot; four siblings, Dale Pauliot, Robert Pauliot, Alfred Pauliot, and Barbara (Terry) Bodoh.

The visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
