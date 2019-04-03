Wilbert H. Kraus



Fond du Lac - Wilbert H. "Willie" Kraus, age 92, died March 27, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park. He was born in St Peter, WI on February 26, 1927 to Hubert J and Elizabeth (Schmitz) Kraus. He lived in the St Peter area most of his life.



On October 19, 1949 he married Lillian Koenigs in Mt Calvary, WI. They lived in St Peter, Stevens Point, and retired to North Fond du Lac in 1990.



He was employed at Omar Bakery for eleven years, at Taycheedah Correctional Institution as a Correctional Officer for eighteen years, then as a Power Plant Operator for five years, and at Stevens Point as a Power Plant Engineer for three years. He also worked part time for Mand Excavating for twenty-three years.



He was a member of Presentation Parish and their Men's Club. He was a member of American Legion Post 454, Mt Calvary and their Firing Squad. He served his country during WWII in France and Germany.



He loved his wife Lillian and visiting with his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling with Lillian, playing cards, and reading. He was an avid blood donor, donating more than 21 gallons in his lifetime.



Surviving are his children, Robert, Diane (James) Stepp, Ken (Cindy), Sharon Pelot, LuAnn (Dan) Bauer all of Fond du Lac, Paul of Arizona, Renee (Jim) Michels and Steve (Traci) of North Fond du Lac; a daughter-in-law, Karen Kraus of Fond du Lac; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sisters-in-law, Mary Kraus and Betty Koenigs; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; his parents; sons, Daniel, Richard, Michael, and William; daughter-in-law, Patricia Kraus; brothers, Joseph and his wife Geniveve, Albert and his wife Ann, and Ben; sisters and their husbands, Mary Ann (Rob) Giebel and Margaret (Leander) Buechel; brothers-in-law, Francis Koenigs and Paul Koenigs; sister-in law, Sally Piazzon and her husband Louis.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. Peter Church-Holy Family, N8079 Church Rd, Malone, WI, 53049. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Sergi, the staff at Woodlands Senior Park and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their care and compassion for Wilbert and Lillian.



The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Sergi, the staff at Woodlands Senior Park and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their care and compassion for Wilbert and Lillian.