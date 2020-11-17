1/1
Wilbert Riel
1936 - 2020
Wilbert Riel

Waupun - Wilbert John Riel, 83, of Waupun, passed away from a long battle of cancer November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Wilbert was born November 29, 1936 in Brandon, the son of John and Winnifred Searvogel Riel. Wilbert graduated from Waupun High School. On June 29, 1957 he married the love of his life, Joyce Yaggie. Wilbert owned and operated Riel's Karpet Korner for 30 years. After retirement he remodeled homes around Waupun. He loved to rebuild old golf carts at home. Wilbert enjoyed woodworking, working in his workshop, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun.

Wilbert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Riel; his three children: Pamela Riel of Waupun, Jeffrey (Lori) Riel of Waupun, and Susan Binnebose (Brian Wilderman) of Waupun; 11 grandchildren: Ben, Aaron, Asia, Sean, Sara, Elizabeth, Victoria, Kaytlynn, Alex, Arianna, and Johnathon; 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a sister, Haleta (Cliff) Otte; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his son, Steven in 1987; eight siblings: Jim, Clarence, Wally, Garrett, Catherine, and Marvin Riel, Janet Nummerdor, and Johanna Ver Stratte.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
