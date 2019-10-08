|
Wilbert William Haase Jr.
Fond du Lac - Wilbert William Haase Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Friday October 4, 2019 at the age of 93. Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Gertrude (Ferrette) Haase, his in-laws, Fredrick and Edna (Yeager) Jewson; his wife of 72 years, Lorraine Jewson Hasse and son-in-law Thomas Dougherty. He is survived by his loving children, daughter Victoria Haase Dougherty, son Bill (Carol) Haase, grandchildren, Colleen (Paul) Collins , Kristen (Tim) Healy, William (Tanya) Haase , Tyler (Marisa) Haase , Ricky (Dana) Haase and cherished great-grandchildren, William, Zachary, Ryan Collins, Lorraine Elizabeth, Rory, Olivia Healy, Owen, Camren, Avery and Brynley Haase; along with Dolly his beloved yellow lab.
Will was born in Long Beach, California on February 26,1926. During his childhood, Will lived around the globe and spent time in Chicago, Illinois, Long Beach, California, Switzerland and Honolulu, Hawaii. Will attended Goodrich High School in 1942-43. In 1943 Will enrolled in the Aeronautical University in Chicago, Illinois and then enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. On May 24, 1944, Will went to flight training school in Panama City, Florida, Biloxi, Mississippi and Montgomery, Alabama. In September 1945, Will was honorably discharged due to the end of World War II. After the war, Will married Lorraine at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 7, 1947 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Will inherited his father's love of aviation and strong engineering capabilities which attributed to their partnership at the outset of his father's business Wilbert Vault. Will became a flight instructor at Fond du Lac Municipal airport in 1947. In1952 Will was part of a historical trio, the world's only licensed pilots who represented three generations of one family. The airport was moved to the west side of the city and they were responsible for building hangers and office space for Skyport, Inc which became operational in 1957. The previous land was sold to the county for educational purposes only which are now Moraine Park Technical College, University of Wisconsin (Fond du Lac campus) and a new high school and athletic fields. After a long career as a flight instructor and charter pilot Will retired in 1987.
Will was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Since 1938, Bechaud Beach and Lake Winnebago has been his place of residence, he truly enjoyed living out his life on the lake while being an avid fisherman and a true outdoorsman. During his life, Will enjoyed hunting on his property in western Wisconsin, traveling to Cape Canaveral and Amelia Island, Florida. He also spent a great deal of time flying all over the county in their airplane or taking road trips in his RV. Will was a lifelong Green Bay Packer Fan and he always wore his green and gold with pride.
At Will's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place with private inurnment being held in Rienzi Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Heartland Hospice of Fond du Lac www.heartlandhospice.com or the humane society of Fond du Lac www.fhlhumane.org in Wilbert's name.
The family extends a special thank you to Heartland Hospice of Fond du Lac and caregivers; Karen, Julie and Jessica.
