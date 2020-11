Wilbur M. PamperinLomira - Wilbur M. Pamperin, 90, of Lomira, left Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira to be with his Lord and Savior and to be reunited with his wife Jeanine on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Wilbur was born on April 5, 1930 to Fredrick and Dorathea (Hoffman) Pamperin. He was united in marriage to Jeanine Schaumberg on February 23, 1952 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lomira. Wilbur was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lomira. He farmed in the town of Theresa, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching the Packers and the Brewers play, and polka music. Most of all Wilbur loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his six children; Judy (Jim) Thull, Cindy (Gary) Fredrick, David (Eileen) Pamperin, Karen (John) Buschman, Roger (Tina) Pamperin and Larry Pamperin, his grandchildren; Jennifer Dippel, Jacob Thull, Julie Korth, JoAnne Gerhartz, Jonathan Thull, Angie Krizan, Christopher Fredrick, Troy Fredrick, Jason Pamperin, Michael Pamperin, Amy Vindhurst, Katelyn Buschman, Kristy Buschman, Brenna Pamperin, Tyler Pamperin, Hailey Pamperin, and many great-grandchildren. Wilbur is further survived by other relatives and friends.Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeanine in 2018, two brothers; Rudy and Victor, two sisters; Agnes and Edna and an infant son, Glenn.A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15th from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Matthew Kiecker officiating at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lomira. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery (River Church), township of Theresa. Please practice social distancing and wear face masks.If desired, memorials may be directed to St. John's Building Fund in his name.Wilbur's family would like to thank everyone at Hope Health and Rehab for their great care.The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com