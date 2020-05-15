Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Lehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred A. Lehner


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred A. Lehner Obituary
Wilfred A. Lehner

Kekoskee - Wilfred A. Lehner, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Wilfred was born the son of Alvin and Leona (Manthey) Lehner on September 30, 1927 in LeRoy. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII stationed in Hawaii. He was united in marriage to June Quinn on September 10, 1955 in Ripon. Wilfred was a skilled welder and worked for United Pipeline in Beloit and then went on to own and operate Oak Stone Corporation in Oakfield with his brother Harold. After retirement Wilfred enjoyed helping his community in Kekoskee and worked in recycling. Wilfred was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy as well as a member of the Lomira American Legion Post #347. He was also a member of the Operating Engineering Union Local #139.

Wilfred is survived by his wife- June of Kekoskee. His daughter Jody (Terry Wolter) Schroeder of Lomira. His grandons- Jason (Melissa) Schroeder of Lomira, Jesse (Sara) Schroeder of Oakfield, and Josey Schroeder of Fond du Lac. His great grandchildren- Morgan and Molly. His sisters- Nyla (Jerry) Gillich of Menomonee Falls and Arlene (Tom) Bobb of Menomonee Falls. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Billy in infancy, son in law Jeff Schroeder, brothers Harold (Edna), Victor (June), and Norbert (Grace), sisters Gladys (Rudy) Sternat, Lucille Sabel, Bonitta (Gordon) Walters, Jeanette (Eugene) Straveler, and Caroline (Harlan) Hahn.

Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Military honors will be conducted by the Lomira American Legion Post #347. A public celebration of Wilfred's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -