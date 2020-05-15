|
|
Wilfred A. Lehner
Kekoskee - Wilfred A. Lehner, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Wilfred was born the son of Alvin and Leona (Manthey) Lehner on September 30, 1927 in LeRoy. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII stationed in Hawaii. He was united in marriage to June Quinn on September 10, 1955 in Ripon. Wilfred was a skilled welder and worked for United Pipeline in Beloit and then went on to own and operate Oak Stone Corporation in Oakfield with his brother Harold. After retirement Wilfred enjoyed helping his community in Kekoskee and worked in recycling. Wilfred was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy as well as a member of the Lomira American Legion Post #347. He was also a member of the Operating Engineering Union Local #139.
Wilfred is survived by his wife- June of Kekoskee. His daughter Jody (Terry Wolter) Schroeder of Lomira. His grandons- Jason (Melissa) Schroeder of Lomira, Jesse (Sara) Schroeder of Oakfield, and Josey Schroeder of Fond du Lac. His great grandchildren- Morgan and Molly. His sisters- Nyla (Jerry) Gillich of Menomonee Falls and Arlene (Tom) Bobb of Menomonee Falls. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Billy in infancy, son in law Jeff Schroeder, brothers Harold (Edna), Victor (June), and Norbert (Grace), sisters Gladys (Rudy) Sternat, Lucille Sabel, Bonitta (Gordon) Walters, Jeanette (Eugene) Straveler, and Caroline (Harlan) Hahn.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Military honors will be conducted by the Lomira American Legion Post #347. A public celebration of Wilfred's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020