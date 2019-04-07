|
William "Bill" Buerger
Brownsville - William A. "Bill" Buerger, 76, of Brownsville, peacefully entered eternal life on Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by his family at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. Bill was born in Campbellsport on September 27, 1942, the son of Silverius and Olive (Wondra) Buerger. He graduated from Lomira High School in 1960.
Bill married the love of his life, Joan (Reilly) Buerger, on July 18, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden. They were blessed to celebrate 54 years of marriage. His faith in God was steadfast and he believed that their most important job was creating a loving family. He told Mom that because God graced them with all these children, they better do their part to make them good children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was proud to serve his country for six years in the National Guard, beginning in 1964. Bill was a stone mason by trade. He and his beloved brother Conrad owned and operated Buerger's Masonry for 20 years. He believed in building a firm foundation and started his work as a mud man. This type of "on the job training" was instrumental to his growth and development and he loved to teach others the business from the basics. In the 80's, he started a new adventure as a Mortar Specialist for Western Lime. This opportunity fit him to a tee. He was able to drive around Wisconsin and talk to numerous contractors or stone masons, about a topic he loved, while trying to help them solve problems with mortar! We call that kismet.
Bill was an avid golfer, bowler, and baseball player. He taught his children to love sports and coached many of their teams. He loved to play cards - Cribbage and Texas Holdem were his favorites. He loved to fish in any season and did some hunting with his two boys in tow. He enjoyed planting and harvesting his vegetables, while visiting with his brothers, at the Buerger Family Garden. He traveled with his wife, and they enjoyed many vacations with family and friends.
Bill loved the people in Brownsville and Lomira and was a member of the Brownsville Lions. He was a daily member of the "breakfast club" at Cole's BP and enjoyed their lively conversations and $2 scratch offs.
Bill will be greatly missed by his loving wife Joan. His children: Carol (Mark) Damit, Cathy (Mark) Daniels, Tom (Julie) Buerger, Tim (Karyn) Buerger, and Dan (Ellie) Sitter. His grandchildren: Dan (Alison), Mike & Thomas John Damit, Tony (Kim) Buerger, Liz & Erica Daniels, Cassie Jo & Sammy Buerger, and Eleanor & Maggie Sitter. His Great Grandchildren: Emmie & Riley Buerger. His siblings: Conrad (Audrey) Buerger, Mary Ann (Wally) Betz, LuEllen (Ken) Reimer, Donna Herman, Mike (Gladys) Buerger, and Dean (Stephanie) Buerger. His in-laws: Marlene Hatch, Dick Reilly, Jean Buerger, and Patti Reilly and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Christine Buerger Sitter, who awaits his arrival in heaven, his parents, his father and mother in-law, Leo and Fern Reilly, his brother Joseph Buerger, and his in-laws Beatrice A. & Jack Smith, Bob Hatch and Francis Herman.
A visitation will be held from 3 - 7pm on Monday, April 8 at Kietzer - Miller Funeral Home, 350 Main Street, Lomira. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 699 Milwaukee Street in Lomira. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00a.m. Rev. Michael Petersen will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Home of Hope.
A special thank you to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope for their exemplary care during Bill's final days.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019