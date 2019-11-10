|
William "Bill" Detloff
Fond du Lac - William Lee Detloff, 83, passed away on November 7, 2019 at his home in Bruce, WI.
Bill (Beads) was born on April 25, 1936 to the late Anthony and Aurora Detloff in Fond du Lac. He graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. Bill was a Pump engineer for the Fond du Lac Fire Department for 25 years. He was proud to serve his community.
Bill married Lena Engelhart on August 25, 1984, blending the Detloff and Engelhart families. She preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2015. In 2009 Bill and Lena moved to Bruce, WI to be closer to their children. Bill had a passion of keeping up with Lena. They traveled to many places and were on many Alaskan Cruises. They traveled to Florida for the winters. Bill enjoyed craving wildlife as well as hunting and fishing.
Bill is survived by children, David (Dianne), Dawn (Michael) Mangelsen, Debra (Gerald) Johnson and Daniel (Maggie); step-children, Robert (Melissa) Engelhart and Michelle (Jim) Lukes; step son-in-law, Dan (Chris) Gellings; many grandchildren and step grandchildren, one great grandchild and step great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lena, his parents, one granddaughter, Dani Detloff; one step daughter, Janet Gellings and one brother, Jack Detloff.
Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac.
Service: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM following the visitation. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the American Legion Post 357, Memorial Day Fund, PO Box 366, 100 Larson Avenue, Ashby MN 56309.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019