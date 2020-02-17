|
William "Bill" Gohlke
Wautoma - William "Bill" Carl Gohlke, age 79, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 13, 2020. Bill was born on April 27, 1940 in Racine, the son of Clarence Otto Gohlke and Amanda Marie (Rose) Gohlke. Bill joined the United States Marine Corp in 1957, where he proudly served his country until 1962. He Married Mary "Nancy" Wicks on September 14, 1963, at St. Michael's Church in Berlin. Bill was employed at Morgan Door Company in Oshkosh for a couple years and then at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac in the paint department until he retired. After retirement Bill and Nancy sold their home in Oshkosh and built a new home on Silver Lake in Wautoma where he worked part-time delivering Meals on Wheels for Waushara County.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary "Nancy" Gohlke; one daughter, Dawn Marie (Michael) Arndt of Neshkoro; two sons, Scott William (Debbie) Gohlke of Ripon and Todd Lee (Molly) Gohlke of Oshkosh; six grandchildren, Cole William Gohlke, Cody Scott Gohlke, Bridger Michael Arndt, Wyatt William Arndt, Krystal Kay Kasuboski, and Lexi Renee Kasuboski; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Marie Gohlke; and one sister, Yvonne "Bonnie" Angell. Bill is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Bill enjoyed many outdoor activities like hunting, boating, snowmobiling, going to Hodag Festival, camping, and playing softball. Bill also enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers and going to the casino with friends and bowling, but most of all he loved his family and dogs. Nothing made him happier then to have a house full of kids, grand kids, nieces, nephews and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin "Jake" and Shirley Gohlke; sister and brother-in-law, Elda and Lester Soyk; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and John Piller, Jr. whom he loved as parents and help to raise him; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn "Babe" and Charles "Red" Button; brother-in-law, Gareth "Chief" Christian; brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Angell; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Omar and Mary Wicks; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis "Audrey" and Eugene Klimke.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish of Wautoma officiated by Reverend David Greskowiak.
Family and friends may call at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin and pay their respects to Bill and his family on Thursday February 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and also on Friday February 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
A luncheon and a time for sharing will be held at the Berlin Well's Krause VFW Post # 2925 following the church services
Private family entombment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park of Oshkosh at a later date.
For more information and to view a tribute video dedicated to Bill, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020