William H. Parker
Fond du Lac - William H. (Bill) Parker, 89, of Fond du Lac died peacefully on October 24th, 2020 at St. Francis Home.
He was born on October 29, 1930 to Clyde and Verna Pugh Parker.
On February 3, 1951 Bill married his one and only love of his life and best friend, Ellen Lade at St. Joseph's Church in Fond du Lac.
Bill graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1949. He lettered in football, basketball, and track and was captain of the track team in his senior year.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. Following his tour of duty, he returned to Fond du Lac and joined the Fond du Lac National Guard Unit, 32nd Division, Co. M during the Berlin Crisis. In 1961, he was called back to active duty with guard unit Co. C and sent to Fort Lewis, Washington.
Bill began his sales career in 1953 with Omar Bakeries. In 1958, he entered the life insurance business with Modern Woodman of America as a district representative beginning a career that spanned sixty years. He accepted the position of supervisor in 1963. His desire to accept challenges led him to complete many sales courses and obtain the F.I.C.F. and L.U.T.C. F. degrees. He obtained status in the President's Club, President's Cabinet, and for many years, the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table Club. Bill also was President of the Fraternal Insurance Council of Wisconsin and was awarded the state F.I.C. of the year and Modern Woodman of America F.I.C. of the year. In 1966, he decided he needed more of a challenge, so he accepted an agency manager position with National Mutual Benefit.
Bill was a long-time member of Holy Family Congregation at St. Joseph's Church where he served on the church council and was football and basketball coach, as well as the athletic director. He was on the Christian Youth Organization board and coached for several years. He also played semi-pro football, as well as softball and basketball with Co. M teams. Bill initiated the Fond du Lac Red Arrow Club and was their president for the first two years. He was a member of the South Shore Officials Association where he officiated high school basketball for many years. For 15 years, Bill was a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and served as chairman of the Christmas distribution program for 10 years
In August of 2016, Bill was honored to be inducted into the Fond du Lac High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his children: David (Rita) Parker, Nancy (Mark) Wendlandt, grandchildren: Jennifer (Peter) Adam, Victoria Wendlandt, Zachary (Tiffany) Parker, Christopher Wendlandt, Anthony (Morgan) Parker, Melissa (Nick) Barbee, Stephanie Wendlandt, Natalie Parker, great grandchildren: Aidyn Petersen, Brielle, Clayton, and Daniel Adam, Charlotte and Addison Parker, and Olivia Parker.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, his parents, his brothers Donald and Vilas, his sisters Dorothy, Eleanor, and Margaret and his beloved dog, Sandy.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the dedicated aides, nurses, and doctors at SSM Agnesian Healthcare and St. Francis Home. The family sincerely appreciates the loving care provided by his personal aides from Comfort Keepers, especially Colleen and Teddi who have become extended family over the past several years.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1st from 4-7pm at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home in Fond du Lac, and at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, November 2nd from 10-11am.
The funeral service will be on Monday, November 2nd at 11am immediately following the visitation at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
