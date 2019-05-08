Services
William J. Painter


Fond du Lac - William J. Painter, 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center. He was born on June 7, 1932 in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Painter.

He is survived by one sister, Patricia Ries of Helena, MT; one brother, Gerald Painter of Wenatchee, WA; nieces, nephews, other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ann Painter and Mary Rasmussen; one brother, Thomas Painter; brother-in-law, Stephen Ries; nephews, Ralph Painter and Michael Rasmussen; niece, Sandy Roehl.

Private burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Helena, MT at a later date.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 8, 2019
