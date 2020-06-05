William K. "Bill" SchneiderMalone, Wisconsin - William K. "Bill" Schneider, 56, of Malone, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a recently diagnosed aggressive cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and comforted in faith. Bill was born January 17, 1964, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, son of the late Anthony and Marlene (Sue) Schneider. On May 9, 1987, he married Beth Simon at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, WI.Bill dedicated 32 years to Ahern Gross Plumbing. He is long and best known for being a jack-of-all-trades, humble, hard-working, fiercely loyal and his powerful desire to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He lived his life according to the words he often shared: "Health is wealth" and "Each day is a blessing." Bill was a man of deep faith and his family is comforted knowing he is soaring with the angels. They will continue to celebrate his life that was exceptionally lived.Bill most loved spending time outdoors especially attending to lawn care and landscaping. He enjoyed all sports, particularly basketball, baseball, billiards and golf. His greatest passions were his family, friends and music.He is survived by his wife, Beth and children, Justin and Olivia (Brady Gardow); in-laws Judith and Alan Simon; siblings Wendy (Bob) Plawski, Cathy (Butch) Drew, Cathy Schneider, Mark (Maureen) Kraus, Joan (Paul) Mittelsteadt, Chuck (Julie), Diane (Joe) Thome, Rose (Tim) Ahern and Bob (Brooke). He is also survived by in-laws; Michelle (Dan) Burns, David (Carrie) Simon, Amy (Mark) Feyen, Ellen Simon (Eric). Additional survivors are his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Debra Kraus, brothers Raymond and Charles (infant), grandparents Arlin and Ethel Huebschman, Victor and Frances Schneider, Margaret and LaVern Halbach, and Clem and Olive Simon.Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a forthcoming date. In keeping with Bill's spirit, a memorial fund will be established. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family of William K Schneider in care of Wieting Family Funeral Home. Please address the envelope as follows:Family of William Schneider%Wieting Family Funeral Home411 W. Main St.Chilton, WI 53014