William "Bill" R. Peterson
Fond du Lac - William "Bill" R. Peterson 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Bill was born on May 14, 1939 in Fond du Lac, the son of Ralph and Bernice (Ayotte) Peterson. After graduating from Goodrich High School, he served 4 years in the United States Air Force. After his Military service, Bill married Susan Wolf. He went on to earned a Bachelor and Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Bill worked as a Social Worker for the city of Fond du lac and later worked as an Investment Real Estate Agent and broker. Though Susan and Bill divorced, they remained special friends. Bill loved to make memories with his family and friends by attending celebrations, wrestling events and watching boxing. He was an avid golfer, sports fan and enjoyed bowling, baseball, and attending Jazz concerts. He greatly appreciated and looked forward to the many visits from his brother Don.
Bill is survived by his children: Kari (Wayne) Baker of Fond du Lac, Kim (Tyrone) Peterson Wisdom of Fond Du Lac and Kyle (Missy) Peterson of Madison; his grandchildren: Breanna(Josh)Tyner, Teisha Baker ,Tiffany Baker, Chenise Peterson, Chloe Wisdom Peterson, Dempsey Peterson , Dewey Peterson; his great grandchildren: Malakai and Elijah Smukowski and Wynn Tyner; his brothers: Donald Peterson of Fond du Lac and Raymond (Deborah) Peterson of Florida. Special Friend Susan Peterson Letourneau, sister-in-law Marlene Koenigs. And many special nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Bernice Peterson, his sister Dolores "Dolly" Johnson, brother-in-law Jim Johnson, sister-in-law Helen Peterson, nephew Mike Johnson. niece Tami Koenigs.
Special Thank You to the staff at Grancare Nursing and Rehabilitation and Hospice Hope.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research or a charity of your choice
.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420