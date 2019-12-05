|
|
William "Bill" Stephany
Fond du Lac - William "Bill" M. Stephany, age 79, passed away peacefully at home December 4, 2019. He was born May 27, 1940 in Fond du Lac, a son of Sylvester and Lorraine (Meyer) Stephany.
Bill graduated from Chilton High School in 1958. On April 8, 1961, Bill married the love of his life Mary Corcoran at St Louis Catholic Church.
Bill was active in different parts of the community. He served on the Blue Line Hockey Board of Directors and the Fond du Lac Youth Boy's Baseball Board of Directors. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council #664. He spent 30 years working for Sears and Roebuck Company in sales until they closed in Fond du Lac. From there he moved on to working for Silica TV and Appliance until retirement.
In Bill's younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball in Johnsburg. He liked listening to the Brewers in his garage and watching the Packers. He loved to watch his grandkids play sports and going deer hunting with his sons and friends. Bill was a devoted member of Holy Family Parish.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife Mary; children, Keith (Joanne) Stephany of Fond du Lac, Kay (David) Rice of Merrill, John (Leslie) Stephany of Fond du Lac; grandchildren Steven (Amber) Athanasiou, Matthew (Melanie Munsey) Athanasiou, Benjamin Stephany, Beth Stephany, Joshua Stephany, Cassandra Stephany; and great grandchildren Carson Mahn, Macy and Bryce Athanasiou. Bill is further survived by a sister in law, Kathleen Holterman and a brother, Fred (Patricia) Stephany as well as other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Lorraine and his in laws, James and Irene Corcoran; brothers in law Pat Corcoran and Ralph Holterman, as well as other relatives.
Bill's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Monday December 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM following visitation.
Bill's family would like to extend a thank you to the Agnesian Hospice Hope of Fond du Lac, especially Nurse Emily and CNA Brenda.
In lieu of flowers, Bill's family asks that memorials be sent to Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019