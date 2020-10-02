William T. McCarthy
Fond du Lac - William T. McCarthy, 63, of Fond du Lac, passed away, with family by his side, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. He was born December 21, 1956 to the late James and Evelyn McCarthy.
On January 16, 1981, he married the love of his life, Daurren Moon.
Bill loved the Packers, Brett Farve and the Badgers. Papa also loved his grandchildren, Evelyn, Parker, Lliam, Collin, Rowan and Elowen.
Bill is survived by his love, Dar; three sons, Tom (Tera), Sean (Brenda) and Adam (Lindsay); six grandchildren; six siblings, Jim (Bev) McCarthy, Mary (Mike) Koepke, Patty (Roy) Andrews, Kathy Hanke, Bob (Connie) McCarthy and Dan (Sharon) McCarthy; sisters-in-law, Judy McCarthy and Tammie Wierman; brothers-in-law, Bill Moon and Kevin (Jess) Moon; in-laws, Lyle and Pat Moon; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mike McCarthy.
Visitation: A Gathering Time to share memories with Bill's family will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. There will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021. Cremation has taken place.
