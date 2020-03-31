|
William "Bill" W. Angermeyer
Eldorado - William "Bill" W. Angermeyer, 62, of Eldorado, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on August 18, 1957, in Oshkosh, the son of Wayne and Helen Root Angermeyer. He was a graduate of Oshkosh West High School, Class of 1975. He retired from Oshkosh Corp after over 25 years. He enjoyed volunteering with the Town of Eldorado firefighters for 20 years. Bill liked to watch Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Pro Racing.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Angermeyer of Leesbung, GA, his sister, Judy Whittaker of Albany, GA, his brother, David (Maria) Angermeyer of Leesburg, GA, and his nephews Kyle & Cody Angermeryer of Leesburg, GA and Matthew Myers of Albany, GA.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Angermeyer.
Memorials can be made to the Town of Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department in Eldorado.
Cremation has taken place.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020