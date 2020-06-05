Wilma A. Smedberg
Fond du Lac - Wilma A. Smedberg, 96, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. Wilma was born on Dec. 15, 1923 near St. Cloud, WI to August and Julia Hau. On Sept. 11, 1948 she married the love of her life Carl E. "Swede" Smedberg at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. Swede preceded her in death in 1995.
Wilma graduated from Glenbeulah High School. She then moved to Fond du Lac where she worked at Giddings and Lewis and later Wisconsin Power and Light until the births of her children.
Wilma dedicated her life to her faith, family and friends. She was an active volunteer in many ways. Especially dear to her and Swede's hearts was their involvement in the Fond du Lac Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life. From her childhood days of living on the family farm, Wilma loved listening to WGN radio from Chicago. This also meant she became a fan of the Chicago Cubs and "the Bears"!
Her kindness, grace, and wit were the essence of her life.
She is survived by her four children, daughter Carla (John Scannell) of Fond du Lac and sons John (Colleen) of Fond du Lac, Steve of Madison, and Paul (Kay) of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by her grandchildren Tom (Lori) of Wisconsin Rapids, Rob (Angela) of Maple Grove, MN, Joe of Appleton, Dan (Terri) of Rochester, MN, Andy (Angie) of Fond du Lac, Erica of Appleton, and Emily of Madison, ten great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 3 step-great grandchildren and sisters-in-law Joan Hau and Ann Hau.
She was preceded in death by her husband Swede, her parents August and Julia Hau, brothers Albert (Marge) Hau, Gregor (Delores) Hau, Richard (Marge) Hau, Ervin (Laura) Hau, Joseph Hau and Roger Hau; sisters Aurelia (Bruno Olig) Jones, Gertrude (Claude) Wimberger, Margaret (Edmund) Anders, Josepha (Miles) Phalen and Rose (Francis) Sippel and numerous nieces and nephews.
A beautiful wife, mother, grand-mother and woman of deep faith, she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Our family would like to thank the staff of St. Francis Home and St. Clare Terrace for their kind, compassionate care over these past years. We extend a special "Thank you" to Fr. Adrian for his beautiful faith ministry to Mom.
A private mass in celebration of her life will be held.
Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul, Charis Pregnancy Help Center of Fond du Lac, Hospice Hope or a charity of one's choice.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.