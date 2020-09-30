1/1
Yvonne "Sue" Carlson
1928 - 2020
Yvonne "Sue" Carlson

Mount Calvary - Yvonne "Sue" Carlson, 91, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home under the care of her daughter and Hospice services, to be with The Lord in Heaven.

Yvonne was born on September 25, 1928, the daughter of Carl and Mavis Lokensgard. She grew up on the farm in Delevan, MN where she graduated from Delevan High School, to go work as a bank teller in Minneapolis. She married Rod Carlson and his work took them to Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky and finally to Wisconsin. When Sue had free time, she loved doing volunteer work helping people. She volunteered at Loaves and Fishes, provided transportation to those who could not drive, and sang hymns with nursing home residents every week. Sue was a longtime member of Lighthouse Christian Church. She was also a member of Snow Flyers and the Yacht Club, and her weekends were filled with socializing.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Robert) Svetlik, her cherished grandchildren: Erik (Leah) Svetlik, Kyle (Mallorie) Svetlik and Sarah (Jordan) Larson and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rod, her son, Brad, her brother Bud Lokensgard and two sisters: Doreen (Mert) Vedorn and Revae (James) Scott.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:30 AM at Lighthouse Christian Church, 401 South National Avenue, Fond du Lac.

SERVICES: Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Lighthouse Christian Church. Cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment to take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park at a later date.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
