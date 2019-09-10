|
Yvonne "Voni" (Gneiser) Friedman
Las Vegas - Yvonne "Voni" (Gneiser) Friedman passed away peacefully, with her daughter by her side, on July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 76.
Voni was born July 13, 1943 in Fond du Lac, WI. She graduated from Goodrich High School in 1961 and later from the University of Oshkosh (UWO) in 1965 with a degree in Education. At UWO, Voni was an active member of her Alpha Phi Sorority and was elected Prom Queen her senior of college. She was known for her flashy sports cars; which she often raced across a frozen Lake Winnebago.
After graduation, she moved to Las Vegas, NV where she taught at Von Tobel Elementary School. While in Las Vegas, Voni met Jack and the two were married in 1968. They went on to have two children. Although Jack and Voni divorced over 30 years later, they remained friends. She returned to Las Vegas in 2001 and taught as an English Teacher at Western HS. She retired in 2008 to care for her first grandchild, Anna. Sadly, Voni suffered a major brain stem stroke in 2009 and would battle the effects for the final 10 years of her life.
Voni will be best remembered for her big heart and gift of storytelling. She was extremely religious and, at one point in her young life, had hoped to join the convent (her children thank her for reconsidering). Voni was devoted to childhood education and was an activist, fundraiser, and volunteer for causes that benefited her children's school district in Mt. Prospect, IL. She was often recognized for the change she enacted and impacts she made. Voni loved to sing and was known for her phenomenal voice. She enjoyed gardening and cherished her award-winning gardens and flowers.
Voni is survived by her children, Matthew Friedman (Lili Mostofi) of Las Vegas and Melissa Friedman-McCulloch (Andrew McCulloch) of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Nakisa, Amina, Anna, and Ryan; ex-husband, Jack Friedman of La Grange, IL; sister, Patricia Henke of Milwaukee, WI; sister-in-law, Betty Gneiser of Fond du Lac, WI; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Loretta Gneiser; her brothers, David and Gerald (Jerry); her brother-in-law, Frank Henke (Patt); and her sister-in-law, Sally Gneiser (Jerry).
A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart (200 S. Peters Ave, Fond du Lac, WI 54935). A luncheon will follow the Committal at Calvary Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Voni's life.
The family wishes to thank R.N. Stephanie and the entire Saguaro Home Health team for their years of compassionate care and love for Voni; and her Alpha Phi Sorority sisters for over 50 years of friendship and sisterhood that resulted in unwavering love and support of Voni during her most difficult, final years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019