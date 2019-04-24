Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Ev. Lutheran Church,
1745 Ohio St.
Oshkosh, WI
Yvonne Schumacher Obituary
Yvonne Schumacher

Oshkosh - Yvonne (Marohn) Schumacher, age 87, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1932, the daughter of Emil and Louise (Schoenian) Marohn in the town of Utica, Winnebago County, Wisconsin. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Lutheran Church, Town of Omro. She married Gaylord Schumacher on July 23, 1955.

She worked at the New American Bank in Oshkosh after graduation from high school and retired from Oshkosh B'Gosh in customer service. She liked to volunteer and help others. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oshkosh and enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. After retiring, she worked at the polls at Black Wolf, and was happy to work as a Grandma Helper at Lakeside and Smith schools. She also was a member of the Van Dyne Lioness Club, where she helped with many projects such as Vision Screening for both the Special Olympics at UW-Oshkosh and the pre-schoolers at child care and kindergarten classes.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Gaylord; her parents; her brothers, Hubert, Orville, and Dr. Norman Marohn; her infant sister, Caroline; her brothers-in-law Donald and Lyle Schumacher, and Mark Willey; and her sisters-in-law Gertrude and Amber Marohn.

Surviving Yvonne are her children: Vicky Schumacher (Thaddeus Danziger) of New York, and Kevin Schumacher, Todd Schumacher (Carol Sullivan), Keith Schumacher (Shelly), and Darin Schumacher, all of Oshkosh; her grandchildren: Emily Schumacher (Josh Taggart), Gabrielle (Rob) York, and Ben Schumacher; step-grandsons Jason and Josh Cranfill; great-granddaughter Aubree Taggart and step-great-granddaughter Julia Cranfill, all of Oshkosh. Also surviving her is her sister Mary Louise (Tom) Jones and her sisters-in-law Orma (Bill) Levenhagen, Verna (Eugene) Miller, Sharon (Lee) Werner, all of Oshkosh; JoAnn Willey and Gloria Schumacher (both of Fond du Lac); and Martha Marohn (Augusta, Georgia).

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon St., Oshkosh. Funeral will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 1745 Ohio St., Oshkosh, with visitation before the service, starting at 12:00pm.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019
