|
|
TAYLOR
Ada Irene
Aged 95 years of Wisbech formerly of Newton Peacefully on 21 st July 2020 at her home with her family around her. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, devoted mum of Mick and Rose, dear mother-in-law of Trevor, much loved nan of Amy, Jody, and Stacey, great nan of Ryleigh and Connor and a friend of many. Unfortunately a private family only service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Wednesday 5th August at 2.30 pm. Donations if desired in Ada's memory for 'North Brink Practice' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk
or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 29, 2020