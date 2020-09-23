|
|
BRIGHTEY
Alan William
passed away peacefully, aged 82 years on 15th September 2020. A dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Kevin, Paul and Mark and a wonderful father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. Please contact Wisbech Funeralcare (Co-op) 25 High Street, on 01945 463466 for all enquiries. Donations only for Dementia UK and Medical Detection Dogs can be made at the service or via Wisbech Funeralcare.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020