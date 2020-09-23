Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BRIGHTEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan BRIGHTEY

Notice Condolences

Alan BRIGHTEY Notice
BRIGHTEY

Alan William

passed away peacefully, aged 82 years on 15th September 2020. A dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Kevin, Paul and Mark and a wonderful father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. Please contact Wisbech Funeralcare (Co-op) 25 High Street, on 01945 463466 for all enquiries. Donations only for Dementia UK and Medical Detection Dogs can be made at the service or via Wisbech Funeralcare.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -