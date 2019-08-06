|
|
CARTER
Alan George
Aged 92 years formerly of Guyhirn, peacefully on 28th July 2019, whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Devoted husband of the late Audrey Anne, loving dad of Nicola and Nicholas, father-in-law of Gary and Tracey, a much loved grandpa and great grandpa.
A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Monday 12th August 2019 at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Parson Drove surgery' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019