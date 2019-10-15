|
COPELAND Alan Gilbert of March, passed away peacefully at his home on 8th October 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of June, much loved Dad of Mark, devoted Grandpa of Niamh and a friend of many. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, March on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 2.45pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Prostate Cancer UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019