Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan COPELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan COPELAND

Notice Condolences

Alan COPELAND Notice
COPELAND Alan Gilbert of March, passed away peacefully at his home on 8th October 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of June, much loved Dad of Mark, devoted Grandpa of Niamh and a friend of many. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, March on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 2.45pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Prostate Cancer UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.