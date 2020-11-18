|
EDGLEY
Alan Roy
of Chatteris passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by his side on 5th November 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease aged 87 years. Loving Husband of the late Jean, dear Dad to Stephen and Karen, Father-in-law to Caroline and Stewart, Grandad to Adam & Nicola, Dan & Ali, Rosie, Patrick and Duncan, Great Grandad to Oliver and Sophie and friend to many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020