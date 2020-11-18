Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan EDGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan EDGLEY

Notice Condolences

Alan EDGLEY Notice
EDGLEY

Alan Roy

of Chatteris passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by his side on 5th November 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease aged 87 years. Loving Husband of the late Jean, dear Dad to Stephen and Karen, Father-in-law to Caroline and Stewart, Grandad to Adam & Nicola, Dan & Ali, Rosie, Patrick and Duncan, Great Grandad to Oliver and Sophie and friend to many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -