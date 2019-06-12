|
|
LISAMORE
Alan James
Of March passed away peacefully on 28th May 2019 aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruby, much loved dad of Maria, father-in-law of David and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, cousin of Roy and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 17th June 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 12, 2019