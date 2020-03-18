|
|
JORDAN
Alan
Aged 59 years of March, formerly Wisbech and Billericay. Peacefully on 7th March 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Much loved dad of Matthew and Charlotte, a dear grandad, dearly loved son of Joyce and Ted (dec), a dear friend of Jackie and beloved brother and uncle. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Multiple Sclerosis Society- Peterborough Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020