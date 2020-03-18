Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200

Alan JORDAN

Notice Condolences

Alan JORDAN Notice
JORDAN

Alan

Aged 59 years of March, formerly Wisbech and Billericay. Peacefully on 7th March 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Much loved dad of Matthew and Charlotte, a dear grandad, dearly loved son of Joyce and Ted (dec), a dear friend of Jackie and beloved brother and uncle. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Multiple Sclerosis Society- Peterborough Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -