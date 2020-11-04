|
MORLING
Alan
Aged 75 years of March formerly of Leverington. Peacefully on 26th October 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Roz, devoted dad of Mark, Sandy, Hayley and stepdad of Ian, dear father in law of Mark, Jason and Sharon much loved grandad of Stacey, Lucy, Jake, Aaron, Chloe, Josh, Issy and Abby, great grandad of Ella, a dear brother of Brian, Carol and Susan. Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at St Leonard's Church, Leverington on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 11am followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'PCH - Oncology Unit' may be made at the service, online by visiting
www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 4, 2020