PACKHAM
Alan Arnold Bertram passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 18th June 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Frances, much loved father and grandad, will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to restrictions at the present time his funeral service is to be attended by immediate family only on Friday 3rd July at Mintlyn Crematorium. Alan's family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages at this sad time. Family flowers only please, and donations in memory of Alan for Macmillan Cancer Support may be given via https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/78607, where memories may also be shared. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020