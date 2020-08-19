|
|
PULLEY
Alan John of Chatteris passed away after a short illness on 1st August 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital aged 70 years. Much loved Husband of Ingrid, devoted Dad to Mark and Emma, loving Grandad to Kane, Kieran, Benjamin and Chloe and a dear Brother, Uncle and friend to many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place on Friday 21st August 2020 at 11.30am. Donations in Alan's memory for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020