Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
Alan SEEKINGS Notice
SEEKINGS

Alan

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, 31st August 2019, aged 77 years. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Wednesday, 2nd October 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Alan for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208

www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 24, 2019
