Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan VINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan VINE

Notice Condolences

Alan VINE Notice
VINE

Alan Passed away Monday 26th August 2019. Much loved father to son Robert, daughter-in-law Lindsay and Rodney the dog. Retired driver for Norfolk Green and a keen volunteer for the local Red Cross branch for many years and latterly March Museum. Funeral at 10.30am on 11th September at Fenland Crematorium, all welcome. Family flowers only, however there will be a donation box for his favourite charities at the service, and via www.funeralzone.co.uk/obituaries/66686. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.