VINE
Alan Passed away Monday 26th August 2019. Much loved father to son Robert, daughter-in-law Lindsay and Rodney the dog. Retired driver for Norfolk Green and a keen volunteer for the local Red Cross branch for many years and latterly March Museum. Funeral at 10.30am on 11th September at Fenland Crematorium, all welcome. Family flowers only, however there will be a donation box for his favourite charities at the service, and via www.funeralzone.co.uk/obituaries/66686. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019