WILSON Alan George Christine and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, letters and kind messages following Alan's death on 6th November. Special thanks to Rev'd Andrew Smith and Rev'd Anthony Chandler for a caring and thoughtful service and for all their help and guidance in which was a final tribute to a much loved man. Sincere thanks to Tony Landin, Alan's friend for many years, for his support over the past few years and his caring help and guidance with the funeral arrangements. Many thanks also to Corinne Turner for the beautiful floral tributes and to Mark Turner for his caring and efficient funeral arrangements. The total sum of the donations amounted to £709.87 for Leicester Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre which is a great help to Stephen our eldest son.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020