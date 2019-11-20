Home

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
St Peter's Church
March
Albert AUFFRET

Albert AUFFRET Notice
AUFFRET

Albert Harold

of March passed away peacefully on 11th November 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 90 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Anne, much loved Dad of Martin and Robert and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at St Peter's Church March on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 11.15am followed by interment in Eastwood Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in his memory for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019
