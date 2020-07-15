|
FOX Albert of March, passed away peacefully on 28th June 2020 at The Gables Care Home, Chatteris, aged 98 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Doris, much loved Dad of Norman, Ann and Rod and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 21st July 2020. The cortege will leave his home at 1.30pm to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020