Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert MARTIN

Notice Condolences

Albert MARTIN Notice
MARTIN

Albert Henry Joseph

passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on Thursday 24th October, 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, dearly loved brother, uncle, brother-in-law and a dear friend. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Albert for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejames&son.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -