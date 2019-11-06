|
|
MARTIN
Albert Henry Joseph
passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on Thursday 24th October, 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, dearly loved brother, uncle, brother-in-law and a dear friend. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Albert for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejames&son.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019