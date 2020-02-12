Home

In Loving Memory of a loving husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad They say there is a reason

They say that time will heal

But neither time nor reason

Will change the way we feel For no-one knows the heartache

That lies behind the smile

No-one knows how many times

We have broken down and cried We want to tell you something

So there won't be any doubt

You're so wonderful to think of

But so hard to live without We love and miss you so much, Yvonne, Michael and Jean, Nicola and Les, Mandy and Jason and Tracy, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren xxx
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020
