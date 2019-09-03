Home

Alfred JOHNSON

Alfred JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Alfred James (known as Alf) Suddenly at home on 28th August 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Marjorie, loving dad to Paul and good friend to many. Alf will be greatly missed. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Head to Toe Charity - Trafford Ward may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
