|
|
LORING
Alfred John Frederick (Alfie)
Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2020 aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Maureen. Dear brother of Rose and Sandy
and Brother in law of Mary, Gordon and Richie. Loving Uncle, Cousin and Friend. He will be sadly missed by all his family at home, USA and Australia. Due to current circumstances, we respectfully ask that only immediate family and close friends attend
the funeral service. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to W Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech PE13 3DE Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020