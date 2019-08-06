|
SIEGL
Alfred Leopold 'Freddie'
Aged 84 years of Wisbech St Mary, peacefully after a long illness patiently borne on 29 th July 2019, whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad, adored uncle and great uncle. A funeral service will be held at Wisbech St Mary Parish Church, on Friday 16th August 2019 at 1.00 pm, followed by interment in Wisbech St Mary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'The Dogs Trust' and 'Cats Welfare- Wisbech Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019