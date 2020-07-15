|
CHAPPELL Alice of March, passed away peacefully on 6th July 2020 at her home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Fred, much loved Sister of Cath and a dear Aunt, Great-Aunt and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020