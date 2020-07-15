Home

Alice CHAPPELL

Alice CHAPPELL Notice
CHAPPELL Alice of March, passed away peacefully on 6th July 2020 at her home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Fred, much loved Sister of Cath and a dear Aunt, Great-Aunt and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020
