Aged 81 years. A Wisbech resident since 1969. Left this world peacefully on 11th September 2019 whilst in Cambridge Manor Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of John and Jamie, mother-in-law of Jayne and Alex, dearly loved grandma of Rebecca, Elizabeth, Isabella, Daniel, Katie and Archie, and great-grandmother of Amelie and Ava. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Mary's memory for 'The Arthur Rank Hospice' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019
