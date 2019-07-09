|
|
TUNMER
Alison
Aged 58 years of Parson Drove. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 26th June 2019 after a short battle with cancer. A loving mum, nanny, sister and best friend to all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Southea Church, Parson Drove, on Friday 12th July 2019 at 12.00noon. Followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'East Anglia Children Hospice' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 9, 2019