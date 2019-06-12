Home

Amanda Elizabeth Kenny

Amanda Elizabeth Kenny Notice
KENNY
Amanda Elizabeth
After a long illness on 5th June at her home in Watlington, Amanda, aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Nigel and a much loved mum of Laura, Oliver and a dear sister of Sarah and daughter of the late Keith and Cora Young. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Welney, on Saturday 22nd June at 1.00pm followed by interment in Churchyard. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for The West Norfolk Deaf Association may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 12, 2019
