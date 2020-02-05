|
WHITBY Andre of March passed away peacefully on 25th January 2020 aged 58 years. Loving Partner of Jeanette, much loved Dad of Ross, Tom and his partner Sam and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at St Peter's Church March on Friday 14th February 2020 at 10.45am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020