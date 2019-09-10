|
RICHARDS
Andrew John
Aged 53 year of Chatteris, formerly of Cambridge, passed away suddenly on 25th August 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, after a short illness. Much loved fiance of Sharon, dearly loved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many, will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at the West Chapel, Cambridge Crematorium on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 11.00am. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please, with donations for Cancer Research, which may be made at the service or sent to Richard Stebbings Funeral Services, Kendal House, Cambridge Road, Impington, Cambridge, CB24 9YS. Tel: 01223 232309
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019