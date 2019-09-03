Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:30
St Peter's Church
Wimblington
View Map
Angela DRIVER

Angela DRIVER Notice
DRIVER Angela Suddenly on 18th August 2019 at her home in her sleep, aged 60 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis, much loved mum of Stefan and Aaron, mother-in-law of Mary, devoted nanny of James, Alexandra and Samuel and a dear sister and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Wimblington on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 1.30pm followed by Interment in Wimblington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Muscular Dystrophy UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
